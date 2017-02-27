Odessa T-shirt shop owner found dead in his store

Odessa police are investigating after an Odessa man was found dead inside his business.

We’re told authorities were called out to 1214 W. 10th Street where the body was found.

The victim has been identified as Joe Valenzuela, 68, of Odessa. According to the family of the victim, the victim, Joe "Pepe" Valenzuela, was the owner of Pepe's T-Shirts.

His car is reported as missing and authorities are searching for it at this time. Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for Valenzuela's 1997 tan Lincoln, Texas license plate number: CY2Z548.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Valenzuela's body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

