Closures expected, road repairs to begin today

Over the next three months the six counties in the area will have significant road repairs.

According to a press release from the City of Odessa will consist of rehabilitating sections of roads where pavement failures are significant.

Work is set to begin today on I-10 in Pecos County, east of Fort Stockton.

More than a dozen locations will be worked on and while the work on I-10 can take up to three weeks, most will only take less than one week.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays. It is advised to slow down on work zones and obey warning signs and pilot cars in those zones.

