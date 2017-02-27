End of February marks end of healthy heart month

"How about we just have a cheat day instead of a cheat year," Brenda Myers, the Divisional Director for Medical Center Hospital said.

Meyers said after January many people fall off from their healthy lifestyle, but nutrition is a fundamental part of what leads to an active and healthy heart.

Meyers suggests overcoming any obstacles that could get in the way of a hardy and strong heart because you only get one for your entire life.

"You know and its the same story with the smokers," Meyers said. "Just because you have failed once does not mean you should quit. You need to get back up and do better the next day and you need to do it the next day and the next day until it just really becomes a habit."

Meyers said instead of looking forward to cheat days, rather we should look forward to a diet or going to the gym.

Working out is the best thing for a demanding life we all live, Meyers said, with work, school, raising a family, financial issues or anything else you may face.

"I will tell you this is something I think people who don't exercise or people who have never thought about it," Meyers said. "The number one thing you can do for your stress is sweat it out before you go do anything else go sweat that stress out and you will feel 100 percent better."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but the good news is it is also one of the most preventable.

You can prevent the disease by making heart-healthy choices, knowing your family health history and the risk factors for heart disease.

Working with your physician to manage your health by having regular check-ups is also important.

