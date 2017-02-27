End of February marks end of healthy heart month

The Carlsbad Fire Department requested it be given nearly $1 million in 2017-18, but it has been allocated zero of those dollars in the city' proposed budget.
A South Texas legislator has pleaded not guilty to all fraud and bribery-related charges in two federal indictments.
Looking for something for the kids to do now that school is about to be out? Sign them up for Kids' College on the Midland College campus.
No threat found in Reeves County Detention Center following bomb threat.
A bomb threat at Reeves County Detention Center earlier today has been investigated.
A park for special needs children in Midland will not be shutting down. In fact, MARC says they plan on fixing up Opportunity Park.
