The Globe Theater at Odessa Colleges performs Shakespeare plays after 10 years

To be, or not to be. That is the ten year question of Odessa's widely-known Globe Theater.

If you drive down Shakespeare Road in Odessa, that's where you'll find the familiar building of a familiar name.

"Shakespeare's works permeate the entire world whether you know it or not," said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Council for Arts and Humanities. "You're just seeing a lot of love and attention put back into the building."

The building looks very much like William Shakespeare's Globe Theater in London and although it's not the real theater where Shakespeare had his plays performed, it's as close as you can get in West Texas.

"50 years ago, there this wonderful English teacher named Marjorie Morris," said Ham. "She woke up one morning and decided, we need a replica of the Globe Theater in Odessa. She went all over the community, she had students raising money, she had Odessa College donate the land and really through sheer force of will. Here we are 50 years later, standing in a replica in the middle of West Texas."

The Odessa Shakespeare Festival brings in professional actors from Kilgore, Texas. They're part of the Texas Shakespeare Festival. You'll be able to see performances for three days including the classic Romeo and Juliet.

"Come and see it performed," said Ham. "That's the thing that's gonna make it come alive. It's so different than sitting in a classroom and reading a script. His words are meant to be spoken out loud and performed."

Ham said this is a way for Odessa to bring even more culture center stage.

"Odessa is more than just oil and football, we have thriving culture scene here. If you just take the time to look, you'll see these random things spring up and enrich the quality of life in our community."

Friday March 3:

There will be a literary death match at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday March 4:

Actors will perform Shakespeare's famous scenes starting at 2:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m.

Christopher Moore, Author of "Fool" will be presented by the Ector County Library for a book signing at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Romeo and Juliet starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday March 5:

The Princess and the Players, targeted towards children, will be performed at 2:00 p.m.

If you have a library card at the Ector County Library, admission is free.

For more details, visit the theater's Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.