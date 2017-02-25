UTPB Basketball wins Lone Star Conference Championship

ODESSA- The UTPB Men's Basketball team has won the Lone Star Conference Championship.

The Falcons 86-69 win over Texas A&M Commerce gave the Falcons the regular season conference title.

UTPB will have the number 1 seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

The Falcons were able to take over the number one position this week after a big win over Tarleton State on Thursday.

The Texans lost their chance to claim a share of the Lone Star Conference title with their loss to West Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Falcons finish the season with a 23-5 record and 13-4 Lone Star Conference record.

