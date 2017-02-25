Family of boy hit and killed by car releases statement thanking the public

The family of a boy killed while walking to school on Friday morning in Midland has released a statement thanking the public for their support.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our friends, family, and our community. Because of the tremendous outreach, we are able to lay our Xavier to rest. We would like to invite our community to share our goodbye. The family would like for everyone to remember Xavier as the lively, fun, loving kid that brought laughter to anyone he was around."

The family created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs. The account has raised more than $18,000 in just a day.

The family identified the victim as Xavier Curiel, 13. Xavier was a 7th grade student at San Jacinto Junior High school.

Xavier was running across the 2100 block of Texas Avenue when he was hit. Police say he was not at a crosswalk. He was transported to Midland Memorial, where he was pronounced dead.

The family tells us they are in the process of planning Xavier's funeral. Most of their family lives in Idaho and will be in Midland by Monday.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here: http://bit.ly/2lHtjtp.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.