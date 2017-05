UTPB Falcon Baseball split a double header Friday.

Game 1:

UTPB: 7

New Mexico Highlands : 4

Chis Cano is the winning pitcher.

He pitched 5 innings giving up 2 earned runs.



Game 2:

UTPB:2

New Mexico Highlands:8

Dan Clapperton went 2-5 with 1 rbi.

Falcons are now 6-2 on the season.

