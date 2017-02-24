Local courses eliminate need for contractors to travel for certification

Some new courses at Midland College are eliminating the need for contractors to go to bigger cities to get certification. It's all to educate them about issues like asbestos and lead in homes.

"It's hard for some of these smaller general contractors and sub contractors to travel to get these courses done," said Instructor Monico Acuna.

Many times contractors had to travel to Houston or El Paso for the classes. Now, you can take them in the Basin.

"Its a lot easier when it's offered locally," said David McGuire, owner of Whitehead Construction.



"Two types of classes, asbestos classes and lead classes. Asbestos is for contractor supervisors and workers. Lead courses are for general contractors and subcontractors working on properties that may have lead," said Acuna.

The EPA requires contractors to get Renovation, Repair, and Painting certification. Without it, companies could be facing hefty fines up to $37,000.

"I am taking this course to get re-certified on lead-based paint and how to control the environment while we are working within that space and leave the homeowners space in a healthy environment," said McGuire.

Today McGuire took an 8-hour refresher course instead of going to a bigger city to get his certification.

"It's important that we stay current and know what we are facing in that environment, once we disturb that surface," said McGuire.

The instructor of the course says this is a health issue and making the classes more accessible will stop lead contamination...

"It's important for us to come down to smaller cities to teach these classes because it's not being done, so there is more contamination, so children can still get sick from lead based paint for the lack of knowledge," said Acuna.

To sign up for a course, call (432) 681-6335.

