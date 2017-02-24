Odessa police searching for man who took inappropriate photos of teen

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a man who was taking inappropriate photos of a teen.

On Thursday night, an unknown man was seen inside the Dollar General, located at 120 W. Clements St.

We’re told the man was seen taking photos of a 14-year-old girl up her skirt.

According to the report, the victim told police she heard a “shutter” noise while a photo was taken of her.

Police said when the girl turned around, the man was holding a cell phone below her skirt with the camera facing upwards.

We’re told when he was confronted by the girl’s parents, he fled southbound on Grant Avenue on foot.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a brown work shirt with the name tag of “Jesus” sewn on it.

Surveillance video of the suspect has also been released.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

