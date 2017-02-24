3 arrested in connection with Midland aggravated robbery

The Midland Police Department arrested three for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened in a car that was parked at a Midland grocery store on Feb. 13.

Two male suspects held the victim at gunpoint and demanded her belongings, according to a press release.

The victim said she did not have anything, returned to her car and called 9-1-1.

Officers arrested Brooke Lee, 21, Caleb Keys, 22, and Derrick Landers, 24, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

