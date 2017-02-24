Woman arrested after injuring stepson multiple times

Odessa police placed a woman behind bars after she injured her stepson multiple times.

Officers responded to Texas Tech Health Science Center in reference to an injured child on Thursday.

We’re told investigation revealed Amanda Leigh Kelly, 24, was caring for the 3-year-old boy at the time.

The boy had crisscross marks on his arms and bruising on his arms consistent with marks made with a wire hanger.

According to a press release, on Feb. 16, the child sustained facial bruising to the right side of his face when Kelly hit him for talking back to her.

On Feb 20, Kelly admitted to giving the child the “spanking of his like” with a wire hanger because he peed on the floor.

Further investigation showed on Feb. 21, Kelly, once again, spanked the child with a wire hanger because he had peed on the floor a second time.

Kelly was arrested and charged with three counts of injury to a child.

