Man arrested after jumping on, choking his wife

Odessa police arrested a man after assaulting and choking his wife.

Officials responded to the Westwood Square Apartments just after 3 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Investigation revealed a 34-year-old woman and her husband had gotten into an argument.

The husband was identified as Jesus Bochita-Copoboru, 31.

We’re told Bochita-Copoboru grabbed his wife by the leg and pulled her to the end of their bed. He then jumped on her while she was hanging off the bed and placed his knee on her chest and throat, blocking her airway.

The wife was unable to breathe, but managed to break free and call 9-1-1, according to a press release.

Bochita-Copoboru was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation.

