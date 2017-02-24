Man arrested after jumping on, choking his wife

The Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a near drowning Sunday afternoon on the 2300 block of Country Club Drive, according to dispatch.
Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a near drowning Sunday afternoon on the 2300 block of Country Club Drive, according to dispatch.
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
We're guilty of doing it. We see a bee, and we want to swat at it. When there's a swarm of them, it can be tough when you don't know what to do.
We're guilty of doing it. We see a bee, and we want to swat at it. When there's a swarm of them, it can be tough when you don't know what to do.
The reason so many pools are open for this weekend specifically, is of course, Memorial Day. Many residents were out at their local pools trying to cool off and of course, pay their respects.
The reason so many pools are open for this weekend specifically, is of course, Memorial Day. Many residents were out at their local pools trying to cool off and of course, pay their respects.
16 illegal immigrants including a 3-year-old toddler have been taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Ector County. Border patrol confirms a citizen gave a tip about a suspicious U-Haul.
16 illegal immigrants including a 3-year-old toddler have been taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Ector County. Border patrol confirms a citizen gave a tip about a suspicious U-Haul.