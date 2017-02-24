Midland teen killed in pedestrian accident

A pedestrian accident near the St. Ann’s School in Midland turned deadly this morning.

Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland tells us the victim was a 13-year-old male.

Midland Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Investigation revealed the teenager was running across the street when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and declared deceased shortly after.

Midland ISD has released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the report that one of our San Jacinto JHS students, was fatally injured this morning during a traffic accident. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with this student’s parents and family. This tragedy has deeply affected the entire district and many of our students. Our crisis team immediately responded and will continue to provide support as long as necessary. The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, our Superintendent Mr. Rod Schroder, and the entire administration and staff, express our deepest and most sincere condolences."

Investigation is ongoing. No citations or charges have been issued.

