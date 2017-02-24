Odessa police looking for wanted sex offender - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police looking for wanted sex offender

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Glenn Turner (Source: Odessa Police Department) Glenn Turner (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a wanted fugitive.

Glenn Turner, 43, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, evading and parole violation warrant.

He is 6’1” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (432) 335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. 

