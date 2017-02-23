Crews battling wildfire in Presidio Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crews battling wildfire in Presidio Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in Presidio County.

Details are very limited at this time.

High winds are causing any grass fire to grow quickly.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect across the area and authorities are asking everyone to not burn anything during the warning.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly