Midland Co. escaped inmate facing additional charges after capture

Jose Borjon, a 36-year-old Midland County inmate who was in for traffic tickets and violation of probation, escaped from the Midland County jail just before noon Thursday and all he did to get out was jump over a fence near the recreation area.

"From what I understand, again, he's in a recreational area at the tent, which is an open area,' said MCSO Chief Deputy Rory McKinney. "He actually jumped the fence, the jailer was there and actually saw him as he was going over the fence. So notification to us and other departments of the escape was immediate because he did see him jump the fence."

It didn't take long for reports to start coming in about seeing a man wearing the jails tan shirt and pants heading south.

"Yeah, since he was last seen headed southbound, which is toward several school areas, MISD police was notified so they subsequently put those schools on lockdown," said McKinney. "Just for precautionary reasons."

It took about an hour for officials to track him down, hiding inside of home he broke into on the 600 block of Colorado St., which is only about two blocks from the jail.



"The subject yielded a knife whenever he went to the officers," said McKinney. "The officers pursued him, he fell and he has superficial, self-inflicted wounds to the neck area and he is currently being transported to the hospital."

At our last check, Borjon is still at Midland Memorial, being treated for that wound, but he's expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.