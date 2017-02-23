Firefighters working to put out hot spots due to grass fires near Gardendale

Crews are working to put out any hot spots following three separate fires near the Ector/Andrews County line.



The fires sparked up around 4:15 p.m. just north of Highway 158 off of Highway 385, near Gardendale.



Crews from Gardendale, Andrews, Goldsmith and Ector County are all working together to put them out.

Officials said there is no official cause for the grass fire but they believe it may have been cigarette butts or chains dragging on a trailer.

No injuries were reported.





Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.