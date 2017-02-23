Man arrested following high speed pursuit in Ector Co.

One man is behind bars on evading charges following a high speed chase on Wednesday night in Ector County.

Pascual Armendariz, 37, is charged with evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle.

We're told it all began when a deputy saw a vehicle that had a license plate that was unreadable and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Moss Avenue and University Boulevard.

According to the report, the vehicle pulled over on the shoulder as if it was going to stop but the vehicle continued a slow rate of speed refusing to stop.

When Armendariz reached the intersection of Palomino Drive and University, police said, the driver sped up to 90 miles per hour.

We're told Armendariz ran several stop signs, weaved in and out of traffic and crossed into on-coming traffic, almost losing control of the vehicle.

During the chase, at one point, Armendariz's vehicle turned too sharply causing him to lose control and drove toward the deputy.

That's when the deputy used his patrol vehicle and struck Armendariz back bumper. However, Armendariz took off again.

Armendariz was later taken into custody after another deputy got ahead of Armendariz at the intersection of Flamingo Avenue and Westmark Street.

Armendariz was then taken into custody without incident.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

