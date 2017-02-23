State approves funding for Crane Co. airport - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

State approves funding for Crane Co. airport

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
CRANE COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

$60,000 is on the way to the Crane County airport.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the funds were approved by the Texas Transportation Commission meeting in February.

the funds will be used for planned airport improvements which include engineering/design for pavement improvements.

We're told that a project consultant will be selected this Spring.

