Midland Co. escaped inmate captured

A Midland County escaped inmate has been captured and is currently in the hospital.

The Midland Police Department assisted the Midland County Sheriff's Office regarding the escaped inmate on Thursday afternoon.

The inmate was identified as Jose Borjon, 36 and was captured in the 600 block of Colorado St.

We're told Borjon escaped from the recreational portion of the jail.

Authorities said that Borjon was taken to the hospital after falling on his knife when officials showed up. The Midland County Sheriff's Office said they believe the injury, which was to his neck, wasn't serious.

During the search for Borjon, nearby schools Travis and South Elementary, along with Midland Freshman, were placed on a short lockdown due to the escape.

The Midland County Sheriff Office says the owners of the home Borjon broke into do not know him and do plan on pressing charges.

