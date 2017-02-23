Reward being offered for most wanted sex offender from Wichita Falls

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $3,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a most wanted sex offender.

Authorities are searching for David Dale Booth, 58.

Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

We're told Booth has ties to Wichita Falls (his last known address). In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact involving an 8-year-old girl. He was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015. His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.

Booth is 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He also has tattoos on his upper arms and has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.

If you have any information on Booth's whereabouts, contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

