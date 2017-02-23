Over $40,000 worth of smuggled money seized at Presidio Port of Entry

Currency seized during inspection of vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

An Andrews man is in custody following a failed smuggling attempt on Tuesday.

We're told a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by a 27-year-old man from Andrews, approached the checkpoint.

According to the report, the vehicle and driver were selected for an intensive inspection.

During an inspection of the vehicle, officers noticed anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle.

When officers looked inside the center console, they found currency bundles wrapped in plastic bags.

Authorities said further inspection of the vehicle led to more bundles hidden in the air filter housing and side dashboard panel.

A total of nine bundles or $43,514 was removed from the vehicle.

The driver was turned over to ICE HSI special agents in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

Authorities said the driver was arrested and federal prosecution was accepted.

