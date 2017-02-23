Roswell Police surprise 14-year-old boy dealing with cancer

The Roswell Police Department made a surprise visit Wednesday for one boy dealing with cancer.

The boy, Irvin Gonzalez, 14, had expressed an interest in police officers and their work so Roswell Police surprised him.

We're told the officers brought the RPD SWAT Team's specially designed vehicle to make an appearance at Irvin's home to give him a first-hand look at the vehicle, see other equipment used by officers along with a ride in the vehicle.

The officers also presented Gonzalez with a SWAT hat.

