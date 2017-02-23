Man pleads guilty to charge of intoxication assault on a peace officer

One man will spend the next two years behind bars following a 2016 crash involving a Midland Police officer's vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jose Luis Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication assault on a peace officer.

According to a release from the Midland County District Attorney's Office, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. back on April 23, 2016, at the intersection of Midland Drive and Anetta Drive.

The indictment stated that Garcia was driving his vehicle while intoxicated and crashed into Officer Xavier Ramon's patrol vehicle at 93 miles per hour.

The crash caused serious injury to Ramon including a broken jaw, broken scapula, fractured rib and bruised lungs, along with other cuts and bruises.

We're told evidence showed that Garcia's blood alcohol content was 0.175 two hours after the incident.

Following a jury deliberation that lasted almost four hours, Garcia was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.