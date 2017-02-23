Odessa, Texas native supporting naval aviation modernization

An Odessa, Texas native is doing his part supporting naval aviation modernization.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brownlee, a Permian High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet (USFWP).

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Brownlee works as an aviation structural mechanic and operates out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California.

We're told Brownlee is responsible for performing work center supervisor duties while ensuring all of the maintenance is conducted in a timely and effective manner by six junior sailors.

“I like the satisfaction of seeing the end result of my work and watching the jets operate effectively,” said Brownlee. “I like the people I work with because we get along and work well together.”

We're told with the CSFWP consisting of over 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft.

“It's essential to be able to work together as a team to ensure mission success,” said Brownlee.

