Father shows support of "Monica's Law" aiming to prevent domestic violence

State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed legislation aimed at preventing domestic violence.

Landgraf has dubbed the legislation to be called "Monica's Law."

"She believed he would kill her. She often said its not if I die. It's when I die," said Jon Nielsen, Monica's dad.

It's been more than a year since Jon Nielsen lost his daughter.

Monica Deming, the inspiration behind the legislation, was murdered in an act of domestic violence. Monica, a 32-year-old mother, was shot and killed in her Odessa home by an abusive ex-boyfriend on November 29, 2015.

Before her death, Nielsen says Monica's ex was stalking, harassing, and threatening her.

"We were in the process of putting up cameras outside to catch him driving by and she was afraid to go anywhere," said Nielsen.



What Monica didn't know, was her ex-boyfriend had a secret. He had two previous protective orders against him for domestic violence.



"She had no clue of his past," said Nielsen.

That's where House Bill 2315 comes in, also known as Monica's law.

"The goal of Monica's Law is to prevent domestic violence through the power of information," said State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

Landgraf worked closely with Monica's dad to write a law that establishes a statewide registry where certain redacted information can be accessed by the public, but also one where law enforcement and the courts have access to all of the information provided by protective-order applicants. Information is only available after due process has been given to the abuser in a judicial proceeding.

"People have a right to know what they are getting into with some people," said Nielsen.

This law won't bring Monica back, but maybe it can stop someone from getting involved with the wrong person.

“Monica’s Law cannot go back and save her life, or take away her family’s grief, but it can help prevent others from entering into tragically abusive relationships that can lead to physical violence, and worse, death,” Landgraf said in a press release. “While we should fight to end domestic and family violence, we should also provide the public the tools to protect themselves and the criminal justice system the ability to protect others.”

