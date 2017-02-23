Midland officials on scene of accident on Loop 250

A traffic accident is being reported in Midland.

Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland tells us the two-car accident on the eastbound lanes of Loop 250 at A Street.

Traffic is backed up to Garfield, but we’re told people should wait out instead of looking for an alternate route due to construction in the area.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

