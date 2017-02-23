Barre becoming a trend in the Permian Basin

There's a new strategy for keeping off those pounds.

It has been around since the 90s, but the trend, which is a big hit in major cities, is now making its way to Midland.

Barre has been offered at the Midland YMCA for about a year and a half and after the popularity it gained, the Y decided to go from using chairs to installing actual barres so that people could get the full experience.

"Barre classes are a Ballet inspired work out that shapes strengthens and tones all the major muscle groups," Lisa Jebsen, Group Fitness Coordinator said. "No Ballet experience is required, it's just moves that come from the dance."

What is an empty room, fills up pretty quick for barre class.

All ages take to the barre to get a work out in, but in a different way than your typical gym work out.

"Because of the movements, the ballet inspired movements, we are targeting smaller muscles than what you might get by you know just doing basic squats or lifting in the free weight room," Jebsen said.

Many may wonder what exactly does barre do for your body or how is it even a work out.

"It does a lot of things. It increases your heart rates giving you a great cardio benefit," Jebsen said. "And it also shapes and tones, we work every muscle in the body."

Even if you are new to going to the gym, it can be a class for you to try out.

Jebsen said the class welcomes anyone who just wants to get a good work out in.

"We work with all fitness levels. You don't have to be super fit to come to the class," Jebsen said. "And it's just important to remember these are Ballet inspired moves. Nobody is turning around and doing swan lake after coming to this class. It's just about getting a work out that's inspired by moves that come from ballet."

If you want to give it a try, the class is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.

And if those days don't work with your schedule, you can make it Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. or Saturdays at 9:15 a.m.

