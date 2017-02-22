Local artist talks about performing in Black History Month celebration

23-year-old Darien Smith will be one of the artists during this weekend's Unapologetically Black event. (Source: KWES)

23-year-old Darien Smith plays five instruments from the piano to bass. Born and raised in Midland, Smith understands how different tunes molded him.



"Music has shaped, the way I dress, the way I speak, and the way I carry myself," said Smith.



Smith, the son of a pastor and wise beyond his age knows the importance being one of the musical at this weekend's Unapologetically Black celebration, which gives everyone in the Basin an up close look at black art and culture.



"There hasn't been any events or any occasions of us really showing our culture, the things we've been through, the things that we're going through and the things that we are capable of," said Smith.



Another aspect of the event this weekend is the inclusion of all races and ethnicities who are invited to come out, something that means a lot to Smith.



"I have an aunt that's white, I have a sister-in-law that's white. I have Mexican, Hispanic, everything in my family. So I've always seen everyone as family regardless of what race it was," said Smith.



The Lee grad is looking forward to this weekend. He and others hope the three day event in Midland turns into something bigger.



If you want to catch Smith performing he will be on the bass this Friday.