Local artist talks about performing in Black History Month celebration

Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
The license to carry fee in Texas will soon go down, making it one of the lowest in the nation. For first time carriers, The fee will decrease by $100. One gun shop owner is warning new carriers to continue their gun education after paying the fee and taking the class.
It's Memorial Day Weekend, and it may have a different meaning for some than others.
