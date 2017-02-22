Lady knights basketball heading to regional playoff

Midland Classical Lady Knight Basketball is heading to the regional round of the playoffs.

On Tuesday, they beat Dallas Yavneh in the area round championship.

We asked the lady knights what the teams best strength is heading into the next round.

"I would say that we are all working together and there is not one player that is doing everything. We can all contribute to our offense and defense. " Said Leia Beattie

As a team ,we are all so close and we don't have a large team so its really easy to connect with every one. We just get along so easy. " Said Elleri Haest

Lady knights will take on Arlington Burton Adventist in the regional round.

This game will be Thursday night in Abilene, Texas.

