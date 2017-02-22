NewsWest 9 catches up with new coach

Midland High Bulldog Football has a new head coach.

On Wednesday, Tim Anuskiewicz was named The Midland High Head Football Coach / Athletic Coordinator.

Anuskiewicz says he plans to meet with the coaching staff soon to talk about the direction of the team.

He doesn't think there will be a lot of changes to the coaching staff.

He has been an assistant coach for the team for the past 8 years.

He says he can bring high energy and enthusiasm to the team.

" Comparing my self to coach Yenzer, he is a much calmer coach than I am. Energy to me is really important. In six weeks we have talked just about the energy we carry in our off season and in our work ethic and when we come through the gate every day. We want to have a high energy level. So maybe just a little bit of a different personality is what I was talking about. We share a lot of the same ideas. " Said Anuskiewicz

M.I.S.D. Executive Athletic Director Randy Rowe says 40-50 people formally applied for the job.

Back in January, long time bulldog head football coach Craig Yenzer announced his retirement.

