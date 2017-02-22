Local nursing home cited by state, back in compliance

A local nursing home received more than a dozen state and federal citations in December. The facility was required to make changes or face civil money penalties. Now, they are back in compliance.



Rockwood Manor is no stranger to citations.

In fact, the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services listed them as out of compliance with regulations a total of 13 times on their website since November of 2000. More recently as a result of a complaint investigation in December 2016, Rockwood received seven federal citations and eight state citations.

Federal Citations:

The facility did not immediately tell the resident, doctor, and a family member if: the resident is injured, there is a major change in resident's physical/mental health, there is a need to alter treatment significantly, or the resident must be transferred or discharged. Some Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility did not protect residents from mistreatment, neglect and/or theft of personal property. Some Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility did not 1) hire only people who have no legal history of abusing, neglecting or mistreating residents; or 2) report and investigate any acts or reports of abuse, neglect or mistreatment of residents. Many Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility did not write and use policies that forbid mistreatment, neglect and abuse of residents and theft of residents' property. Many Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility did not give each resident care and services to get or keep the highest quality of life possible. Some Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility did not make sure that the nursing home area is free of dangers that cause accidents. Some Immediate Jeopardy to Resident Health or Safety The facility was not administered in a way that leads to the highest possible level of well being for each resident.

All of these citations were listed as affecting some or many of the nursing home's residents.

State Citations:

The facility failed to notify a resident's caregivers about changes in his physical and mental health. The facility failed to have to written rules against mistreating, neglecting, and abusing residents, and mishandling residents' property. The facility did not write and use policies that forbid mistreatment, neglect and abuse of residents and theft of residents' property. The facility failed to report immediately any alleged violations towards residents to the appropriate officials. The facility failed to provide evidence that all alleged violations are investigated and further abuse prevented. The facility did not give each resident care and services to get or keep the highest quality of life possible. The facility did not make sure each resident is being watched and has assistance devices, when needed, to prevent accidents. The facility was not administered in a way that leads to the highest possible level of well being for each resident.



The state tells us after this initial investigation, Rockwood was required to make immediate corrections on-site.

"The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid proposed civil money penalties for the deficiencies that were found at Rockwood Manor. A follow-up visit was conducted on 1/30/17 and the facility was found in substantial compliance," said Christine Mann, press officer with Texas Health & Human Services Commission.

The president of Rockwood Manor, Ryan Harrington, released the following statement:

"The facility received notice of seven survey citations on December 2, 2016. These citations were the result of actions by a former employee who was immediately suspended and ultimately terminated. The facility provided the state and federal surveyors with a plan of correction to address the specific concerns. Our plan of correction, which included implementing additional employee training and improving communication with our physicians and the medical community, was accepted by the surveyors and the facility is currently in compliance with all regulations.

Our company assumed management of the facility in 2016 and since that time we have completed an extensive renovation of the facility, hired a new Administrator and Director of Nursing, and installed updated health record systems. While we continually strive to provide the best for our residents, the unfortunate actions of a former employee did not meet the standards that we set for ourselves and reflect the great strides the facility and staff have made during the past year to improve the care for our residents."

The nursing home had a total of nine complaints last year, compared to the state average of one complaint per nursing home.

Rockwood went under new ownership in January 2016.

