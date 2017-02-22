3 teens arrested in connection with Odessa home burglary investigation

Odessa police arrested a trio of teens who were terrorizing the city with their home burglary scheme.



We're told that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy as well as a 16-year-old girl were all arrested in relation to six homes that were burglarized since January 30.



Police say the three teens made off with thousands of dollars' worth of property between the six houses, including jewelry, electronics and weapons.



Authorities also said the trio had a calling card.



Each time they would block the front door of the house with a piece of furniture.



Luckily, the two boys were identified using surveillance footage which caught both of them breaking into a home with guns in their hands.



Police said that more than these six burglary charges are expected for the teens.



