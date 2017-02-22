Odessa police searching for man who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of cigarettes

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from a convenience store in Odessa.

Odessa police said the man took approximately $2,000 worth of cigarettes.

If you have any information on who the man is, contact Det. J. Gonzales at (432) 335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case # 17-03868.

