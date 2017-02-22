Father, daughter firefighting duo serving residents in Odessa

Last week, the Odessa Fire Department swore in six new recruits to the department.

It is always a special moment for those being sworn in, but for one Odessa Fire-Rescue firefighter, he got to proudly watch as his daughter was sworn in to his fire family.

Verle Pearce has been with OFR for almost 33 years and now gets to work with his daughter, Kayla.

"It's exciting, it's kind of like the passing of the torch. We've got a long history of firefighting in the family," Verle said.

Kayla knew at a young age that she had an interest in firefighting.

"I was always up here, it was a family thing. We'd have Thanksgivings, Christmas and everything up here so it was kind of like what else is there do? This is all I know," said Kayla.

Kayla is one of the four women in the firefighting profession in Odessa.

Verle plans to retire after a long career next month but hopes to be able to work at least one call with his daughter before he leaves.

"I told the Chief I'd like to ride the truck with her one time before I leave and I'm going to do my best to make that happen," said Verle.

