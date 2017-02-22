Woman arrested 3rd time after stealing from H-E-B

Odessa police arrested a woman after stealing $238 worth of merchandise from H-E-B.

Authorities were called out to the store on 3801 East 42nd Street on Monday in reference to a shoplifter.

The suspect was identified as Jackie Duralia, 43.

Upon investigation, OPD was told Duralia attempted to leave without paying.

They later discovered Duralia has two prior theft convictions out of Ector and Midland County.

She was arrested and charged with theft with at least two prior convictions.

