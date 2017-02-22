Woman arrested 3rd time after stealing from H-E-B

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
The uncertainty about the management of the Reeves County Detention Center has brought about some new details. According to Reeves County Judge, Won J. Bang, Reeves County made a, "very diligent and competitive effort" to retain the RCDC contracts with the Bureau of Prisons but they were unsuccessful."
A former band director at Lee Freshman High School has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child that occurred several years ago. Santiago "Jimmy" Zepeda III, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Zepeda was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
