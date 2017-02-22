Tim Anuszkiewicz named new Midland High Football head coach - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tim Anuszkiewicz named new Midland High Football head coach

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tim Anuszkiewicz (Source: KWES) Tim Anuszkiewicz (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland High School Bulldog football team has a new leader.

On Wednesday morning, Tim Anuszkiewicz was named the new Midland High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach.

Anuszkiewicz was the assistant coach of Midland High Football team. 

Anuszkiewicz was the head coach at Borger from 2006 until 2009.

He'll replace long time Bulldog football coach Craig Yenzer, who announced his retirement last month.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly