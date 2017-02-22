Tim Anuszkiewicz named new Midland High Football head coach

The Midland High School Bulldog football team has a new leader.

On Wednesday morning, Tim Anuszkiewicz was named the new Midland High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach.

Anuszkiewicz was the assistant coach of Midland High Football team.

Anuszkiewicz was the head coach at Borger from 2006 until 2009.

He'll replace long time Bulldog football coach Craig Yenzer, who announced his retirement last month.

