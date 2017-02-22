CDC announces 48% effective flu shot this season

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
One man is behind bars following a shoplifter call on Wednesday in Odessa. Nicholas Harmon, 39, was charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.
Car buyers, now's your chance to own some pretty cool cars. The Dan Kruze Classics 4th Annual Midland-Odessa auction will take place Saturday morning.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf announced on Friday that he successfully secured favorable funding for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin based on the final draft of the state budget.
