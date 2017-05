On Tuesday, Midland College Lady Chap Basketballs Janea Bunn was named the NJCAA Region 5 Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The award is for her performance during February 12th through the 18th.

Last week she scored 26 points and 31 rebounds in a pair of games.

she also had 11 blocks.

