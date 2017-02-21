Midland ISD Board of Trustees hold community forum about district's future

Tuesday night's community forum was the first of four. The district said they want to change the culture of Midland ISD. That positive thinking hit home for one Midland resident who believed they can do it.



Rosalind Perkins said, "I just wanted them to know I'm on board with them."



A good number of the community showed up to the first public forum to listen to the plans the Board of Trustees had for the district's future. Perkins was one of the many who listened and sensed the district's enthusiasm for a second time, after seeing it when the board had their retreat earlier this month.

"I feel like they are on the right road to setting goals that are attainable," said Perkins.



If the goals are accepted by the community then the district would be on the clock: The first goal the district would like to see is improved reading for students at or above Kindergarten thru 2nd grade go from 50% to 75%.



The second goal is to see the percentage of students from 3rd thru 8th grade who met the standard in reading and math on the STARR tests go from 52% to 75%.



Lastly the district would like to see graduation rates increase from 85% to 95%.



Perkins believed to do it,attitudes, especially from adults have to change.



"If a child feels like nobody cares and if it's all about a pencil and paper and me just filling in a blank and no one is taking time to really build a rapport with me, we'll have the same results that we've been getting in the past," said Perkins.



The district hopes the results they've been getting in the past aren't in their future. With three more community meeting like the one held Tuesday night, some think they are stepping in the right direction.



The next community meeting will be held on Thursday February 23rd from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Stonegate Fellowship Church in Midland. Two more community meeting will follow on February 27th and 28th.



If you would like to offer feedback to the district you can text (989) 941-MISD (6473) or online at http://www.midlandisd.net/feedback