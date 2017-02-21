Rebels Davis signs with Abilene Christian - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rebels Davis signs with Abilene Christian

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Sema ' J Davis signs with Abilene Christian University. (Source: KWES) Sema ' J Davis signs with Abilene Christian University. (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Tuesday Morning, Midland Lee Rebel Football Star Sema'J Davis Signed his letter of intent to play at the next level.

The senior signed with Abilene Christian University.

" As soon as I stepped on campus, it was just different.  You can tell that its a really different environment. I was just drawn to it as soon as I stepped foot. Right off, I knew it was the place.  Said Sema ' J

Sema'J says will will be playing quarterback at Abilene Christian.

