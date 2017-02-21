Rebels Davis signs with Abilene Christian

Tuesday Morning, Midland Lee Rebel Football Star Sema'J Davis Signed his letter of intent to play at the next level.

The senior signed with Abilene Christian University.

" As soon as I stepped on campus, it was just different. You can tell that its a really different environment. I was just drawn to it as soon as I stepped foot. Right off, I knew it was the place. Said Sema ' J

Sema'J says will will be playing quarterback at Abilene Christian.

