Ammonia leak evacuation in Big Spring lifted

Ammonia tank that leaked (Courtesy: City of Big Spring)

The Big Spring evacuation has been lifted and people are back in their homes Wednesday morning.

An ammonia leak at the Big Spring water treatment plant forced a precautionary evacuation Tuesday night.

City officials said there was a leak in an ammonia tank at the plant, but it has now been fixed.

Those evacuated were taken to Big Spring High School.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.