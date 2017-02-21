Missing Midland man found safe

UPDATE: James Richardson was returned home safely.

------------------

Midland police are looking for 42-year-old James "Jamie" Richardson. He was last seen at BCM & Associates in Odessa between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say he missed commitments following that time.



Richardson was last seen wearing a dark blue San Diego Chargers polo shirt, khaki pants and brown loafers. Police say he left his house this morning in a 2008 black Honda Accord with a "Bi-Rite" paper tag.



If you have seen Richardson or having information about where he is, call Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.