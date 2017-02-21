No charges to be filed in connection with student-teacher relati - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

No charges to be filed in connection with student-teacher relationship investigation in Andrews

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

An investigation into a teacher's possible inappropriate relationship with a student in Andrews turned out to be nothing.

The Andrews Police Department announced Tuesday that after a thorough investigation, there was no evidence to support criminal charges against a teacher alleged to be involved in an improper relationship with their student.

The accusations started in January after a school resource officer obtained information that lead to an investigation.

