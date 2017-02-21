Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Highway 191 in Ector Co., listed in critical condition

Photo of the scene on Highway 191. (Source: KWES)

A Midland bicyclist is in critical condition following an afternoon accident in Odessa.

The accident happened just before 1:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of East Highway 191 on the south service road.

Authorities said that DPS Troopers first responded to the accident but later contacted Odessa police as the accident was in the city limits.

Odessa police said an investigation revealed that a 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on the service road.

At some point, police said the Sierra hit a bicyclist also traveling eastbound. That caused the bicyclist to be ejected off the bike and into a fence.

The bicyclist has been identified as Fidel Rubalcada, Sr., 47 of Midland.

Rubalcada was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

