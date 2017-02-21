Woman arrested for third time in Odessa, accused of theft

One woman is behind bars following a theft attempt on Sunday afternoon.

Dorothea Tyson, 25, is accused of theft of property with at least two prior convictions.

Odessa police were called out to the Walmart West on Loop 338 in reference to a criminal trespass.

When officers arrived, police learned that Tyson concealed approximately $49 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

Further investigation revealed that Tyson had two prior theft convictions.

Tyson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

