Man behind bars, accused of throwing beer bottle near Odessa police vehicle

One man is behind bars on several charges after being accused of throwing a bottle near an Odessa police vehicle.

Alex Reyna, 21, is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention.

On Monday morning, while officers were stopped at a red light, they saw an orange Ford also stopped at the light.

That's when, according to the report, Reyna threw a beer bottle out of the window and shattered near the officer's vehicle.

The officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop but Reyna didn't stop.

Reyna later stopped in the area of 8th Street and Ryan Ave. and Reyna began to run from officers.

Reyna continued to evade officers for about two blocks before being caught and taken into custody.

Reyna was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

