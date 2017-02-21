Man accused of driving while intoxicated with 9-year-old in vehicle

One man is behind bars accused of driving while intoxicated with a 9-year-old in the vehicle.

Saul Galindo, 28, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

We're told Odessa police spotted a white Cadillac Deville traveling in the area of 6th Street and Hancock Ave. without headlights on when required.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Galindo and police also saw a 9-year-old passenger in the back.

The report stated that while officers were talking with Galindo, they saw him to have glassy and red bloodshot eyes.

Galindo was later taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests.

Officers later searched the vehicle where they found a bag of synthetic marijuana.

Galindo was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The 9-year-old boy was released to a family member.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.