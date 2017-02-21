Fugitive arrested, accused of having fraudulent documents in Odessa

One man is behind bars on several charges following an incident last week in Odessa.

Robert Schorvosky, 30, is charged with evading arrest with a prior conviction, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and for a parole violation warrant.

Odessa police said detectives saw Schorvosky walking in the area of 25th Street and Palomino Ave.

According to the report, police said they knew that Schorvosky had a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

We're told officers got out of their vehicle, showed their badges and that's when Schorvosky ran from police.

Schorvosky was later caught and taken into custody.

Police said they also found Schorvosky to be in possession of personal documents belonging to seven different people.

Further investigation also revealed that Schorvosky also had a prior conviction for evading arrest.

Schorvosky was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

