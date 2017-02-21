Houston hospital on lockdown following reports of a shooting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Houston hospital on lockdown following reports of a shooting

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Ben Taub Hospital is on lockdown in Houston. (Source: KPRC/CNN) Ben Taub Hospital is on lockdown in Houston. (Source: KPRC/CNN)
HOUSTON, TX (KWES/KPRC) -

A Houston hospital is currently on lockdown following reports of a shooting.

According to KPRC in Houston, Ben Taub Hospital was locked down.

Houston Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to the hospital around 2:15 p.m.

Hospital officials told KPRC a "Code White" white order was issued, which is for an active shooter, but the incident didn't appear to be ongoing. 

