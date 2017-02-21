Houston hospital on lockdown following reports of a shooting

Ben Taub Hospital is on lockdown in Houston. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

A Houston hospital is currently on lockdown following reports of a shooting.

According to KPRC in Houston, Ben Taub Hospital was locked down.

Houston Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to the hospital around 2:15 p.m.

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Hospital officials told KPRC a "Code White" white order was issued, which is for an active shooter, but the incident didn't appear to be ongoing.

